Paul Manafort Is Headed To Rikers Island, Likely Faces Solitary Confinement

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of multiple federal crimes, is being moved to Rikers Island in New York City, one of the most notorious jails in the country, where he could face solitary confinement.

Earlier this year, Paul Manafort was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years for crimes including conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct justice, bank fraud and tax fraud. He’s currently serving his sentence in a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, but will be transferred to Rikers later this month to face state charges, The New York Times reported.

He could be moved as early as Thursday, according to Fox News.

Multiple outlets noted that Manafort, 70, will likely be held in solitary confinement while facing 16 state fraud charges, including mortgage fraud. Solitary confinement is routine for high-profile inmates, who are isolated for their own protection.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has previously discussed a plan to permanently close Rikers Island over the next 10 years.