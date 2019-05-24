U.S. Government Moves To Take Paul Manafort's Trump Tower Apartment

The U.S. government has formally moved to seize control of the Trump Tower apartment of Paul Manafort, a convicted felon and former Trump campaign chairman, according to court filings on Friday obtained by HuffPost.

As part of a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, Manafort was forced to forfeit five of his New York properties to the government, including an apartment in Trump Tower, all totaling an estimated $22 million, The New York Times reported in September 2018.

Manafort, 70, also agreed to give up money in three bank accounts and his life insurance policy. According to Zillow, Manafort’s Trump Tower apartment is estimated at $2.5 million.

Manafort’s criminal trials stem from Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In a criminal trial in Virginia in August 2018, the former Trump campaign manager was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to report foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud.

In September, at a separate trial in Washington D.C., Manafort pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice as part of a plea deal with Mueller’s team. However, the special counsel claimed that Manafort had lied to investigators after reaching the plea deal.

At separate sentencings in March, Manafort received a total of seven and a half years in prison for all these charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.