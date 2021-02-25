Paul McCartney apparently does a spot-on impression of Donald Trump.

That’s according to the Irish Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, who revealed Thursday how the legendary Beatle pranked him in 2016 by pretending to be the then-president.

Muldoon, a Princeton University professor working with McCartney on his upcoming memoir, told BBC’s Radio 4 “Today” show that soon after he met the musician, he got a phone call. It was, he said, “of all people, Donald Trump, asking me to come down to Washington to act as his poetry czar for the next four years. This would have been in 2016.”

“And, of course, I was rather taken aback,” Muldoon continued. “And it turned out, needless to say, that this was Paul McCartney doing an extremely good impression.”

McCartney’s memoir — titled “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” — is slated for release in November. Edited by Muldoon, the book will reportedly chronicle the 78-year-old musician’s life through his songs.

While McCartney has not yet performed his impression of Trump in public, the singer-songwriter did swipe at the ex-president’s climate change denial in the song “Despite Repeated Warnings” from his 2018 album, “Egypt Station.”

Denying the climate crisis (as Trump does) was “the most stupid thing ever,” McCartney said in a BBC interview on the record’s release.

“So I just wanted to make a song that would basically say, you know, occasionally, we’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg,” he explained.

When pressed on whether the “mad captain” was “anyone in particular,” McCartney said it was “obviously” Trump, “but I don’t get too involved because there’s plenty of them about. He’s not the only one.”

In 2017, McCartney slammed Trump for unleashing “a kind of violent prejudice that is sometimes latent among people.”

“He’s unleashed the ugly side of America,” McCartney told Australian media. “People feel like they have got a free pass to be, if not violent, at least antagonistic towards people of a different color or a different race. I think we all thought we’d got past that a long time ago.”