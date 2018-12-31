Paul McCartney Reveals John Lennon’s Biggest Fear

Paul McCartney has revealed John Lennon’s biggest fear, and it might make your soul gently weep.

During a “60 Minutes Overtime” segment in which correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi speaks about her interview with the legendary Beatles bassist that aired Sunday, a revealing behind-the-scenes clip is played. In it, the 76-year-old Sir Paul, who spoke candidly about his own insecurities throughout the interview, surprisingly shared that Lennon also suffered from self-doubt.

Beatles Paul McCartney (left) and John Lennon in 1964. William Vanderson via Getty Images

“I remember John was a bit insecure,” McCartney said before emotionally sharing an anecdote.

“And I remember him once particularly, strangely out-of-the-blue saying, ‘I’m worried about how people are going to remember me.’”

McCartney recalls trying to console him by saying, “‘John, listen to me, look at me. You’re going to be remembered as one of the greatest people.’ I’m getting choked up. I said... “‘Cause you are, you’re fantastic.’”

John Lennon in London in 1971. Gijsbert Hanekroot via Getty Images

The story eerily foreshadows Lennon’s ill fate and being remembered as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

On Dec. 8, 1980, Mark David Chapman fatally shot the iconic Beatles’ singer and songwriter in front of the Dakota, Lennon’s Central Park West apartment building in New York. Chapman has been denied parole 10 times since he murdered Lennon and Beatles fans to this day still honor the musician on the anniversary of his death by gathering around his memorial in Central Park and leaving tokens of love and appreciation.

To mark the 35-year anniversary in 2015 of John Lennon's death, a fan of the late Beatle places a pin atop the 'Strawberry Fields' tile mosaic in Central Park that honors the musician. Andrew Burton via Getty Images

Though McCartney’s confessional clip certainly pulls at the heartstrings, not everything he told “60 Minutes” was tissue-worthy.

McCartney said that Lennon only ever complimented one of the songs he wrote ―“Here, There and Everywhere.”

“John says, just when it finishes, ‘That’s a really good song, lad. I love that song.’ I was like, ‘Yes, he likes it.’ You know, and I― I’ve remembered it to this day. It’s pathetic, really.”

