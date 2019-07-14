Here Comes The Sun: Beatles Fans Go Bonkers As Paul And Ringo Reunite On L.A. Stage

Los Angeles Beatles fans thought they died and went to heaven Saturday night when Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney on stage to perform “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — and “Helter Skelter.”

Paul and Ringo reunite for Sgt. Pepper’s on the last night of Paul McCartney’s tour!!!! THE BEATLES BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/QGVX75UeMP — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) July 14, 2019

The audience at Paul’s massive Dodger Stadium concert screamed when he announced during the encore a “surprise for everyone” — the “one and only Ringo Starr!” The Beatles drummer walked on stage, embraced his old band mate, and Paul kissed him on the top of the head, according to The Blast. “Peace and love, everybody!” Ringo shouted. “All right, brother,” said McCartney. “I love you, man.”

So tonight at the Paul McCartney show at Dodger Stadium, this happened...#PaulMcCartney #RingoStarr pic.twitter.com/pkpeBXDxFh — KTFaye (@KTFaye) July 14, 2019

McCartney clutched his bass and Starr settled in behind the drums, and they let loose ... on an appropriately psychedelic stage. Ringo stuck around to play “Helter Skelter” — and everyone enjoyed the show.

Ringo tossed his sticks into the audience when he finished, and pretended to reach for Paul’s bass to chuck that in, too. “It’s been a thrill for me,” he said. “And I love you, man.” Paul told his old pal (again): “I love you, man. Peace and love, Ringo.”

“I don’t think I’ll see something more iconic in my entire life,” tweeted one lucky fan in the audience. Another gushed on Twitter: “I LOVE MY LIFE.”

Ringo just turned 79 July 7. Paul wished a happy birthday on Instagram to the “best drummer in the world.”

It was the last night of McCartney’s solo American tour that started in May in New Orleans. “Farewell to you guys,” Paul said at the end, Variety reported. “Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: We’ll see you next time.”

