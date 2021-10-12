Paul McCartney Dismisses Rolling Stones As 'Blues Cover Band'

Mick Jagger may not get much satisfaction at this news: Former Beatle Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are little more than a “blues cover band.”

McCartney threw shade at the Beatles’ biggest rivals in a profile for The New Yorker, though he almost seemed to feel guilty about it.

Almost.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” he said. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

McCartney dismissed the Stones similarly in April 2020, Mediaite notes, when the “Cute Beatle” told Howard Stern that every song the Stones wrote is rooted in blues.

“We had a little more influences,” McCartney said by way of comparison. “There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Jagger responded to McCartney’s mild mockery by pointing out that “the real big difference between these two bands” is that one “is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums and then the other band doesn’t exist,” according to Metro.

McCartney, 79, seems very interested in getting out what he considers to be his side of the story in the Beatles saga.