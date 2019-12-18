'Hidden Meaning' In Paul McCartney’s Hit Holiday Song Is Freaking Folks Out

What is Beatles legend Paul McCartney’s holiday hit “Wonderful Christmastime” really all about?

According to Canadian actor Ryan George, it’s actually “about friends practicing witchcraft but then someone walks in and they have to suddenly play it cool.”

George explained his amusing alternative take on the 1979 song last week:

Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" is about friends practicing witchcraft but then someone walks in and they have to suddenly play it cool pic.twitter.com/0FscqecVzW — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) December 11, 2019

The post has now gone viral.

McCartney’s representatives did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment. But tweeters responded to the lighthearted theory in droves.

“I’ve always thought the transition of these lyrics was oddly abrupt,” replied one.

“This does explain why the choir has allegedly practiced all year to learn a song consisting only of the words ‘ding dong ding dong ding dong,’” added another.

"They've practiced all year long."

Of course he didn't mean the children's choir singing 'Ding Dong…" — Thea (@thea_cochr) December 12, 2019

wtf is happening in this verse, though?



The word is out

About the town

To lift a glass

Ah, don’t look down



DON'T LOOK DOWN AT WHAT? — Aja Romano (@ajaromano) December 13, 2019

I've always thought the transition of these lyrics was oddly abrupt — Kelby Roberson (@KelbyRoberson) December 12, 2019

this does explain why the choir has allegedly practiced all year to learn a song consisting only of the words 'ding dong ding dong ding dong' — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) December 12, 2019

I always wondered why he sang the chorus so panicked — Duncan Welch (@DuncanDoesMusic) December 12, 2019

You’re right! The original even sounds better:

🎶 Simply having a wonderful Wicca time” 🎶 — nihilistic_kitty (@nihilistic_k) December 11, 2019

I love Paul McCartney, but I LOATHE that song; thank you for giving it the proper context. — Bob Karcher (@BobKarcher) December 11, 2019

Original intent:



🎶Hand me the goat

I’ll slit its throat

And then we’ll dance

As corpses prance 🎶 — ghost dog the red-nosed pupper (@JeetoCheesus) December 12, 2019

