'Hidden Meaning' In Paul McCartney’s Hit Holiday Song Is Freaking Folks Out

What is Beatles legend Paul McCartney’s holiday hit “Wonderful Christmastime” really all about?
According to Canadian actor Ryan George, it’s actually “about friends practicing witchcraft but then someone walks in and they have to suddenly play it cool.”
George explained his amusing alternative take on the 1979 song last week:
The post has now gone viral.
McCartney’s representatives did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment. But tweeters responded to the lighthearted theory in droves.
“I’ve always thought the transition of these lyrics was oddly abrupt,” replied one.
“This does explain why the choir has allegedly practiced all year to learn a song consisting only of the words ‘ding dong ding dong ding dong,’” added another.
Check out the full song here: