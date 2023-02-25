What's Hot

Paul Mescal Says 'Everybody' Pronounces His Name Wrong — And He Knows Why

"People get confused," said the "Normal People" star.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Paul Mescal says most people pronounce his name wrong, and a specific type of alcohol is to blame.

“People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink mezcal,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview this week. “Everybody does it it.”

The Irish actor’s last name is supposed to be pronounced with the accent on the first syllable and with a soft “s” sound. Listen to how Mescal says it here.

Paul Mescal (NOT mezcal) at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Normal People” star joked that if he launched a tequila line, he’d have to call it “Mescal’s Mezcal.” (Tequila is one kind of mezcal, which is a broader category of agave-derived spirits.)

Mescal was nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Oscars for his role in the coming-of-age drama “Aftersun.” It remains to be seen if the presenters will say his name correctly at the March 12 ceremony.

