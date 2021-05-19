Paul Mooney, Comedic Legend, Has Died

Comedic legend Paul Mooney has died, journalist Roland Martin tweeted Wednesday morning.
Mooney died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California, Martin said. The “Roland Martin Unfiltered” host said he learned about Mooney’s death from the comedian’s cousin, Rudy Ealy. He was 79.
The Twitter account for Mooney posted a tweet thanking the comedian’s fans for their condolences.
“Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ... you’re all are the best!...... Mooney World” the tweet read. “The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
