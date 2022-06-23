Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Charged With DUI In California Crash

Paul Pelosi is facing criminal charges for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Paul Pelosi, husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is now facing criminal charges after being arrested last month for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The charges filed today include Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury,” according to a press release from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

In California, those offenses can be either misdemeanors or felonies, but in this case the district attorney’s office filed misdemeanor charges “based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28 after leaving a dinner at the home of a friend and Democratic donor about six miles from the Pelosis’ house, The New York Times reported. Pelosi was behind the wheel of his Porsche when he tried to make a left turn and was hit by an oncoming Jeep. In the immediate aftermath, authorities had said no injuries were reported. The Thursday statement from the Napa County DA did not elaborate on injuries suffered in the crash.