Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was released from the hospital Thursday, six days after an assailant broke into their San Francisco home and struck him in the head with a hammer, according to multiple reports.

The Democratic leader said earlier this week that her husband was in for a “long recovery process” after the attack. He underwent surgery in San Francisco for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

