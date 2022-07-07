Paul Rudd Befriends Kid Whose Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook

A Colorado boy who struggled to make friends and faced bullying at school has found a new pal in actor Paul Rudd.
The “Ant Man” star apparently sent a package to Brody Riddler last month after the 12-year-old’s mom, Cassandra Riddler, shared a story about how none of his classmates signed his yearbook. It contained a letter and a signed Ant Man helmet that read: “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!”
In the letter, Rudd told the seventh-grader it was “important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better,” according to a copy posted on Facebook by Brody’s mom.
“There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is ― me being one of them!” it said. “I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”
Riddler said she was moved by the gesture and that her son and the actor were on “texting terms now.” In a screenshot of a text exchange, Brody told Rudd he was his favorite super hero.
“You’re mine,” Rudd replied.
Brody’s story made headlines last month after his mom shared a picture of the yearbook, which contained entries from two teachers and a message he wrote to himself: “Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder.”
“It broke my heart,” Ridder said.
Brody has attended the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado since fifth grade. According to his mom, he had several friends at his previous school, but he struggled to fit in at the new school.
The story prompted an outpouring of support for Brody, including from a group of older students at his school, who stepped in to fill his yearbook with messages.