Paul Rudd Reveals Embarrassing Moments He Had With Jennifer Aniston On 'Friends'

“Matt LeBlanc (who played Joey Tribbiani) asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot,” Rudd said.
He added, “The producers look of panic was if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start.”
He may not be the most graceful, but we’re sure that the two made amends after the fact. Rudd and Aniston would go on to star as a couple in the 2012 film “Wanderlust,” and based on their infectious chemistry in it, we’d say their friendship is probably doing just fine.