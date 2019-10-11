Paul Rudd Reveals Embarrassing Moments He Had With Jennifer Aniston On 'Friends'

His storyline on the show aside, Rudd apparently didn’t hit it off so easily with co-star Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel Green. Rudd told Norton that during the final episode ― which he considered himself lucky to be in ― he attempted to crack a joke and it didn’t go over well.

“I was on the sound stage and Jennifer Aniston was crying and I thought, ‘I’m not supposed to be here,’“ he said. “So, to break the ice, I went over and said: ‘Well, we did it! What a ride!’ The joke inevitably fell flat.”

The 50-year-old Rudd went on to tell Norton that he’d had another moment with Aniston on set that was just as, if not more, cringe-y.

During his first day on set, he spotted Aniston “on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marveling at it.” Then, things went awry.