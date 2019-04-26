Paul Rudd And Jimmy Fallon Give Us A Hilarious ‘You Spin Me Round’ Remake

Here is something we never knew we needed.

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd decided to do a painstaking shot-for-shot remake of Dead or Alive’s music video for their 1985 hit, “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

The two sang for the video, staying insanely true to their source material and bringing it all — the ribbons, the hair, the eye patch — making their authentic re-creation ridiculously absurd by today’s music video standards.

"The Tonight Show"

The “Avengers: Endgame” star portrayed the group’s lead vocalist, the late Pete Burns, and proved he can rock eyeliner and act out a song’s lyrics with his hands like it’s no one’s business. Fallon took on the role of the late Steve Coy, the band’s drummer, and somehow managed to pull off goth-kid indifference without laughing while wearing a ludicrous red wig.

Rudd later mentioned he talked to his kids via FaceTime while he and Fallon were shooting the video and “traumatized them.”

“My son immediately said … ‘Oh, my God, you look like a ‘Real House Housewife of Atlanta.’ Then he said, ‘No ‘Orange County,’” the actor recounted.

Rudd also said the Wu-Tang Clan was on set the day they taped the video but he was too humiliated in his costume to actually meet them.

“I wanted to meet Wu-Tang Clan so badly,” Rudd recalled. “But I wouldn’t leave the room.”

It’s not the first time the two have remade a music video. They also did equally funny re-creations of Styx’s “Too Much Time on My Hands” and Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking.”