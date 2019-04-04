Former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) revelation that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ignored his “few little tips” on how to be “a good member of Congress” has set Twitter alight.

Ryan said Tuesday during a dinner in Janesville, Wisconsin, that he attempted to give the 29-year-old lawmaker some advice about how to act when arriving at Congress.

“I talked to her, AOC, everybody calls her AOC. She’s the youngest person now there and I gave her just a few little tips on just being a good member of Congress, new,” explained Ryan, who was elected to the House when he was 28.

“I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” the former vice presidential candidate added with a laugh. He said he had advised Ocasio-Cortez to “take it easy, just watch things for a while, don’t ruffle, you know, see how it works first.”

Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t laid low as a representative ― her first few months have included fighting for the Green New Deal and grilling Michael Cohen during a Senate hearing. Ryan has left Congress and has joined the board of directors of Fox Corporation.

Check out Ryan’s comments from the 14-minute mark here:

And check out some of the mocking reactions, including one from “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and others who accused Ryan of “mansplaining”:

Paul Ryan says AOC didn’t listen to his career advice. I know how he feels. LeBron James won’t take notes from me. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 4, 2019

You know what's better than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not listening to a thing Paul Ryan said?



The fact that none of us have to listen to a single thing he says ever again. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan is every mansplainer and AOC is every woman who refuses to listen to that nonsense. Can I get an amen?!? 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) April 4, 2019

AOC responding to Paul Ryan like pic.twitter.com/glp5o4jA3n — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan seems genuinely upset that @AOC wouldn't let him mansplain being in Congress to her. Probably had to rush straight to his gym to explain to a female bodybuilder how she was lifting incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/SC0xbgJYqU — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan is complaining that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hasn't taken his advice about how to conduct herself as a new congresswoman.



Paul, it may be because you were the worst Speaker of the House in history. If someone flunks a class, you don't ask to copy their notes. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 3, 2019

Oh does Paul Ryan work for Fox News now?



It’s like they’ve run out of good propaganda creators and now they’re just phoning it in. — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan's advice for @AOC:



1. Red hats, not red lipstick

2. Taxes = bad

3. Get swole 💪 pic.twitter.com/VFNE8lXVs4 — Politicon (@Politicon) April 3, 2019

Personally, I would only take weightlifting tips from Paul Ryan but that’s just me. https://t.co/HobWdp0iZc — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 3, 2019

Because if there is anyone AOC should be taking advice from it's Paul Ryan who is BELOVED by many people. https://t.co/8k4UsIsEIe — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 3, 2019

Even conservatives secretly admit at D.C. cocktail parties that Paul Ryan was the worst Speaker in recent history and maybe all-time. The idea that @AOC should sit at his feet, kindergarten style, eagerly awaiting his wisdom, is beyond laughable. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 3, 2019

In a way Paul Ryan's advice is incredibly valuable: Whatever he's telling you, make sure you always do the opposite. — SirSoap (@TheJokerSoap) April 3, 2019

Nobody should listen to Paul Ryan: a bipartisan thought. — vasabjit banerjee (@vasabjit_b) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan? Never heard of him. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 3, 2019

Me: Why is Paul Ryan trending?

Me: [checks why Paul Ryan is trending]

Me: [indistinct cursing]

Me: [cursing at Ryan like he just reneged]

Me: [clicks around trying to figure out how to challenge Ryan to a fight.]

Me: [tries to be like AOC and just ignore this fool.] — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 3, 2019

Somebody tell Paul Ryan you can't soul search without a soul to search in. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 3, 2019

We could all learn a thing or two about ignoring Paul Ryan from @AOC — Kiké 4 Cleanup (@jckrenrut) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan: AOC was oddly uninterested in imitating my unsuccessful, soulless career. https://t.co/yTNgfXteFG — Kashana (@kashanacauley) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan desperately needs to find out he's irrelevant and always has been. — MaryContrary (@contrarymary197) April 3, 2019

AOC while Paul Ryan runs his useless mouth: pic.twitter.com/bAaMKF7oTk — Ronnie Craig (@RonnieCraig) April 3, 2019

It takes a special kind of arrogant man to assume that any advice he gives is wanted and should be revered/followed without question. Paul Ryan must feel his irrelevance solidifying if he’s complaining about nonsense like this. — JC (@herecomesjc) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan says @AOC didn’t listen to a word he said, when he offered advice to her. Another thing AOC did right! 🇺🇸 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 3, 2019

Paul Ryan tried and failed to take away healthcare from millions of Americans. Paul Ryan orchestrated the tax cut for the rich. Then he ran away like a coward and retired.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't need advice from a failed and corrupt Republican. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) April 3, 2019

We live in a time when everyone still has to listen to Paul Ryan complain that AOC won't listen to Paul Ryan. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 3, 2019