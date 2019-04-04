Former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) revelation that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ignored his “few little tips” on how to be “a good member of Congress” has set Twitter alight.
Ryan said Tuesday during a dinner in Janesville, Wisconsin, that he attempted to give the 29-year-old lawmaker some advice about how to act when arriving at Congress.
“I talked to her, AOC, everybody calls her AOC. She’s the youngest person now there and I gave her just a few little tips on just being a good member of Congress, new,” explained Ryan, who was elected to the House when he was 28.
“I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” the former vice presidential candidate added with a laugh. He said he had advised Ocasio-Cortez to “take it easy, just watch things for a while, don’t ruffle, you know, see how it works first.”
Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t laid low as a representative ― her first few months have included fighting for the Green New Deal and grilling Michael Cohen during a Senate hearing. Ryan has left Congress and has joined the board of directors of Fox Corporation.
Check out Ryan’s comments from the 14-minute mark here:
And check out some of the mocking reactions, including one from “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and others who accused Ryan of “mansplaining”: