Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) hailed President Donald Trump for standing up for the “forgotten man” and was promptly buried online.
Ryan praised Trump in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff at the Aspen Ideas Festival at the weekend, reported The Washington Post.
He claimed of the president:
He’s not taking any crap. I mean, he’s taking on political correctness; he’s taking fights that a lot of people want to see fought. The forgotten man that he speaks to is a person that finally feels like they’re being taken seriously, they’re being paid attention to. And he’s concerned about their issues. That is the guttural core of what I would call the party base right now, the Trump base.
But Ryan, who left Congress in January and has since joined the board of directors of Fox Corporation, sparked anger with tweeters many of which highlighted the make-up of Trump’s base: