Twitter Critics Won't Let Paul Ryan Play Hero After Report He Blasted Trump

Paul Ryan critics on Twitter aren’t giving the former House speaker much credit for reportedly bashing President Donald Trump in an interview for a new book.
Politico correspondent Tim Alberta suggests in his upcoming book “American Carnage” that Ryan didn’t seek reelection because he couldn’t bear continuing to work with Trump, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its Tuesday publication.
Ryan saw retirement as an “escape hatch,” Alberta wrote, according to the Post, and told Alberta that Trump “didn’t know anything about government” and that he didn’t like Trump’s behavior.
“I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right,” Ryan recalled in the book, the Post reported. “Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government . . . I wanted to scold him all the time.”
A spokesperson for Ryan pushed back against the idea that the former GOP speaker retired because of Trump, telling The Hill that Ryan has “been very clear that he retired because he wanted to spend more time being a father and a husband.”
According to the Post, Ryan also told Alberta that “we’ve gotten so numbed by it all,” apparently responding to Trump’s behavior, adding: “Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example.”
He also told Alberta he believed Trump’s actions were getting more problematic, the Post said.
“Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time,” Ryan reportedly said. “We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”
Whatever Ryan said, though, it was too little, too late for many people on Twitter.