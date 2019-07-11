Twitter Critics Won't Let Paul Ryan Play Hero After Report He Blasted Trump

Paul Ryan critics on Twitter aren’t giving the former House speaker much credit for reportedly bashing President Donald Trump in an interview for a new book.

Politico correspondent Tim Alberta suggests in his upcoming book “American Carnage” that Ryan didn’t seek reelection because he couldn’t bear continuing to work with Trump, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its Tuesday publication.

Ryan saw retirement as an “escape hatch,” Alberta wrote, according to the Post, and told Alberta that Trump “didn’t know anything about government” and that he didn’t like Trump’s behavior.

“I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right,” Ryan recalled in the book, the Post reported. “Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government . . . I wanted to scold him all the time.”

A spokesperson for Ryan pushed back against the idea that the former GOP speaker retired because of Trump, telling The Hill that Ryan has “been very clear that he retired because he wanted to spend more time being a father and a husband.”

According to the Post, Ryan also told Alberta that “we’ve gotten so numbed by it all,” apparently responding to Trump’s behavior, adding: “Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example.”

He also told Alberta he believed Trump’s actions were getting more problematic, the Post said.

“Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time,” Ryan reportedly said. “We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”

Whatever Ryan said, though, it was too little, too late for many people on Twitter.

I'm on the House Floor looking under the seats for the spine of Paul Ryan. Haven't found it yet. pic.twitter.com/5Na7LADFxK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 11, 2019

#PaulRyan is the entire Republican party: Silent, supportive, and complicit in the moment, horrified and disgusted later when it doesn't mean a damn thing. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 11, 2019

A glimpse of Paul Ryan trying to be a hero after leaving office.... pic.twitter.com/WP2I2j2UKY — News & Stuff (@YessGossip) July 11, 2019

Paul Ryan talking badly about Trump now is like someone saying they'd run into a burning building to save people after the building has already burned down. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 11, 2019

Thanka for sharing the TRUTH Paul Ryan. Unfortunately, it is too late for you now. You were part of how this was unleashed on America. https://t.co/pkZQromS1E — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 11, 2019

Dear Paul Ryan,



I’ve always wanted to meet you.



Love,



Your Spine.



https://t.co/70BjARpmYh — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 11, 2019

"Don’t call a woman horse face. Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything.”



I'd like to add to this list: Don't be a wimp. Don't follow blindly the sadistic Racism of Birtherism. Don't let yourself off the hook, Paul.#PaulRyanhttps://t.co/UoIYnr4nX1 — Greg Morelli (@yesgregyes) July 11, 2019