Kiss Rocker Paul Stanley Describes 'Mild' Coronavirus: 'It Kicked My Ass'

Kiss vocalist and rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley says his battle with the coronavirus infection is “over.”

But it wasn’t easy.

Stanley, who is 69 and was vaccinated early this year, tweeted:

My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now. pic.twitter.com/8HDMjKZT37 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 31, 2021

Bassist Gene Simmons told TMZ last week that Stanley was diagnosed after feeling fatigued and losing his voice as the band resumed its farewell tour, but said the rest of the band and crew all tested negative.

“He’s gonna be great because he got vaccinated,” Simmons told TMZ Live, according to Blabbermouth. “He’s gonna be fine. The nature of this vaccine is that it protects you from going and having tubes down your throat and possibly dying. So you can still get it.”

Simmons has urged everyone to get inoculated against the virus:

Just got our 2nd vaccine shots. Feeling no after effect. Please take the vaccine, to protect others and yourself. And ignore conspiracy lunatics. The Earth is not flat. The Earth is actually round. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 19, 2021

Kiss had just resumed its “End of the Road” tour on Aug. 18 after a 17-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has had to postpone more shows since Stanley’s diagnosis last week.

It’s not yet clear when the tour will resume, as Simmons told TMZ the band and crew are in quarantine while they await additional tests.

“The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows,” the band said in a statement last week. “The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”