Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hang Out. The Feels Come Fast & Furious.

The bond between Vin Diesel and late co-star Paul Walker continues to thrive far beyond their “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Walker’s 21-year-old daughter Meadow posted a photo Monday with Diesel’s children, Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5.

Pauline was named after Walker, and if that isn’t enough to give you a lump in your throat, Meadow Walker’s photo will: