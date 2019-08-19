Paul Walker's Daughter Honors Late Father In Loving Instagram Tribute

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, actor Paul Walker, in an Instagram post this weekend, mere weeks ahead of what would have been his 46th birthday.

On Saturday, the younger Walker posted an image of her dad smiling alongside a pig in water under a sky full of sunshine. She captioned the image “thinking of you xx.”

A few co-stars of the “Fast & Furious” actor commented on the post, with Jordana Brewster sending love and Tyrese Gibson remarking that he’d never seen that photo of his friend before.

Meadow, 20, has posted only a handful of images of her father on her Instagram account since he died in 2013. The actor was riding in a Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed into a light pole and burst into flames; the resulting traumatic and thermal injuries caused his death.

In 2015, his daughter announced the launch of the Paul Walker Foundation to carry on her father’s “passions.”

“His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others,” she wrote in a post accompanied by an image of herself and Walker.

On what would have been Walker’s birthday in 2017, his daughter shared an image of the pair dancing and challenged friends to “Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!”