Uma Thurman, Paul Walker Set To Be Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars

“Pulp Fiction” actor Uma Thurman and late “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker will be among a number of entertainers getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The pair will add their names to the over 2,700 “stars” on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame.

Walker, who will be posthumously granted the recognition, will join entertainers like Carrie Fisher and Nipsey Hussle who have received stars after their death.

Others joining the pair on the Walk of Fame in 2023 include R&B singer Charlie Wilson, “The Office” actor Mindy Kaling, the Jonas Brothers and comedian Martin Lawrence.

Dates for the Walk of Fame festivities have yet to be revealed.