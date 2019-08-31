Paul Walker's and Vin Diesel's Daughters Pose Together In Touching Photo

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, shared a sweet photo of her hugging the daughter of her late father’s friend and co-star, Vin Diesel, on Instagram Friday.

“With my angel,” Meadow, 20, wrote under the post featuring Diesel’s 11-year-old daughter, Hania Riley.

Walker, who died in November of 2013 at the age of 40, starred alongside Diesel in the “Fast and the Furious” action movie franchise. Diesel has frequently paid tribute to Walker since his death.

In November, he shared a photo on Instagram of him standing in front of a large portrait of Walker, with the message, “Always in our hearts.”

Diesel revealed in 2015 that his younger daughter, Pauline, was named after the late actor.

“There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord,” he told the “Today” show that year. “I just ... knew he was there... It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world.”

Meadow, who launched the Paul Walker Foundation to help protect the oceans and wildlife in honor of her father, shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram earlier this month.

“Thinking of you xx,” she wrote in a caption accompanied by a photo of a smiling Walker in the water alongside a pig.