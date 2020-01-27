Critics continued to erupt Sunday following a video post of Donald Trump’s controversial spiritual adviser Paula White preaching for all “Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.”

“In the name of Jesus, we command all Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” White, a Florida televangelist, said in a video of the Jan. 5 sermon posted Friday on Twitter by Right Wing Watch. She declared that “strange winds ... sent to hurt the church ... sent against our president, sent against myself ... we break it by the superior blood of Jesus right now.”

After an uproar ensued, White insisted Sunday in a tweet she was speaking metaphorically, and praying for evil — or satanic — plans to be destroyed, not for actual miscarriages.

But for those who understand English, White’s apparent call for miscarriage was a startling kind of “spell” from someone who purports to be anti-abortion. Since November, White has served as special adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

Some noted on Twitter that evangelicals call all babies gifts from God. Others wondered whether White would support the abortion of a satanic pregnancy.

It was also unclear what constituted a satanic pregnancy. Did parents have to be members of some satanic church — or just Democrats, some wondered. White has characterized “enemies” of Trump as aligned with evil.

The Church of Satan, which regularly demands religious parity for followers’ beliefs, tweeted to White that asking her “imaginary friend” to terminate someone else’s pregnancy against their will is “pretty messed up.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment. Trump attended the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington the same day the White sermon video was posted.

Maybes it’s just me, but commanding someone to miscarry doesn’t seem very pro-life in my book... https://t.co/bvmgNgjfQI — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) January 26, 2020

No pregnancies are satanic. Every child is a gift from God. No one should ever pray for any woman to miscarry. No one should ever pray for evil or harm to befall another person. Jesus asked us to pray for our persecutors, not to curse them. To love our neighbors as ourselves. https://t.co/EZq9BwLV0v — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 26, 2020

Someone please ask Paula to explain the following: to be pro life you assume the baby is an innocent soul. Here, Paula is saying pregnancies are satanic and should die. How does Paula know people aren’t aborting satanic pregnancies? She is a heretic. A full blown heretic. — CHOOSE HUMANITY 👑🌞🕊🌹 (@MB_LMMOG) January 26, 2020

Paula White has said that anyone who opposes Trump is satanic. So she's essentially just wishing any pregnant woman who is not a Trump supporter miscarries. How pro-life of her.... — Em (@emsawarrior) January 26, 2020

Southern Baptist theologian and ethicist Russell D. Moore said that "Paula White is a charlatan and recognized as a heretic by every orthodox Christian, of whatever tribe.“ — Griffin (@Griffin9c) January 26, 2020

Every pregnancy is sacred apart from those that are "satanic". They can just go ahead and miscarry: a pretty vile thing to say in a world where women do miscarry.



This woman is a regular visitor to the White House, and advises Trump on "faith".



Welcome back to medieval times. https://t.co/efsCY9K1lN — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 26, 2020

I think that there is a more effective way to spread Jesus' name than to suggest that he would have wanted certain women to miscarry their children. Miscarriages hurt a lot and I don't think that as mere mortals, any mortal should be wishing that for another mortal. Good night❤️ — Shinjini (@SpeakerShinjini) January 26, 2020

Sounds like she is asking God to destroy herself and Drumpf and the GOP....😳😳😇 pic.twitter.com/Nfi0eeUJne — Edward Stull 🆘👊😎🇺🇸 (@stull_edward) January 26, 2020

The 1933 Headline in the New York Times:



400,000 Germans to be Sterilized.

1700 Hereditary Health Courts Will Start Judging Cases of Alleged Unfit Jan. 1

Cardinal is to Protest

Questionnaire to Determine Idiocy asks about Form of State and Moral Views — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 26, 2020

I'm very much trying to control my anger. We the taxpayers provide for a criminal family working against the US. We provide the salary for a press secretary that only tweets or goes on Trump Propaganda News network. We provide the salary for this revolting excuse for an adviser. — OceanGirl🌍🌎🌏🇺🇸🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@Salacia_sea) January 26, 2020

Seems as though Evangelical Christians aren't as pro-life as they purport to be. May be an abortion loophole for the Christian Right?



"Dr., I need an abortion because this is a Satanic Baby" — Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) January 26, 2020

Isn't she part of the crowd that says that all pregnancies are a gift from god even the ones from rape? God is going to be pissed off that she is getting the message to the rubes all confused and shit. #TaxAllChurches if any woman has a miscarriage after this can they sue her? — UncleTummy (@UncleTummyTX) January 26, 2020

The Christianity of Jesus left people with more dignity and greater care; with healed wounds and fuller bellies, with calmed fears and quieted worries. It left a wake of generosity and compassion.



No, this isn't Christianity.



To hell with what this is.https://t.co/6TEMskvjS3 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 26, 2020

