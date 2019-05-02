Paula Abdul Accidentally Hits Julianne Hough In Throat With Flying Hat

Oh, how we’ve missed live TV with Paula Abdul.

The former “American Idol” judge “straight-up” slayed at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, closing out the ceremony with a medley of her greatest hits.

It was the singer’s first live performance at an awards show in nearly 30 years, and she was even joined by the evening’s host, Kelly Clarkson, at one point during her number.

But, unexpectedly, all eyes were on Julianne Hough.

After Abdul showed off some impressive tap skills at the top of her performance, she then one-two stepped through the audience, sporting a bowler hat that she dramatically cast off into the crowd before taking the stage.

Except that hat flew directly at the “Dancing with the Stars” alumna’s throat, and her reaction was caught on camera.

I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep after that @PaulaAbdul performance! It was too good! HATS OFF 😜 to her! pic.twitter.com/3nusJFWSeD — Vanessa Garcia (@VanessaLGarcia) May 2, 2019

Hough appeared to shake it off as Abdul went on to perform hits such as “The Way That You Love Me,” “Vibeology” and “Opposites Attract,” with the help of the animated character MC Skat Kat. But the internet wasn’t exactly ready to let this one go.

Paula Abdul really threw that hat at Julianne Hough like she was Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat. #BBMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/jHcrzHDJka — Felix Radio📻 (@FelixRadio) May 2, 2019

Paula Abdul hitting Julianne Hough in the face with her hat is the rest of my year pic.twitter.com/0rBEUfoRx9 — Becoming Megan Glancey (@smglancey) May 2, 2019

Yo Paula Abdul totally almost decapitated that girl with her hat during her performance 😂😂 #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/8HAYUkuBmE — Sierra Alger (@sierraa_luvs_u) May 2, 2019

Hough later posted a photo on Twitter of herself wearing what appears to be a makeshift neck brace and giving two thumbs up, describing Abdul’s mishap as an honor.

“The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat! Love you babe,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat! Love you, babe!!! 💛💙💜 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/wVDFQKsxBO — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 2, 2019

Abdul responded in kind but didn’t exactly apologize for the mishap, writing, “OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love.”

OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love 🤣🤣🤣 xoP https://t.co/T3jin4Z6lE — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 2, 2019