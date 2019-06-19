The singer, dancer and former “American Idol” host has gone through plenty of fashion phases in her career. When she first burst onto the scene in the ’80s, she was all big hair, sequins and shoulder pads ― three major trends of the era ― and into the ’90s, blazers and pantsuits (particularly white ones) were among her wardrobe staples. Then came the early 2000s, which for Abdul was the era of bodycon gowns. These days, the performer’s style is reflective of all her phases ― she still loves a little sparkle, structured blazers and fitted dresses.