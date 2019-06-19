Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

Photos Of Paula Abdul's Style Transformation Through The Years

From big hair to sequins to shoulder pads and bandage dresses, the singer, dancer and former "American Idol" judge has worn it all.

Straight-up now, we’re telling you Paula Abdul’s style has always been crazy cool.

The singer, dancer and former “American Idol” host has gone through plenty of fashion phases in her career. When she first burst onto the scene in the ’80s, she was all big hair, sequins and shoulder pads ― three major trends of the era ― and into the ’90s, blazers and pantsuits (particularly white ones) were among her wardrobe staples. Then came the early 2000s, which for Abdul was the era of bodycon gowns. These days, the performer’s style is reflective of all her phases ― she still loves a little sparkle, structured blazers and fitted dresses.

In honor of the star’s 57th birthday on June 19, we’re taking a look back at the many fashions she’s worn through the years. Check them out below:

1987
George Rose via Getty Images
Abdul poses on the red carpet at the 1987 MTV Music Awards in Universal City, California.
1988
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
The performer poses for a portrait session during the filming of her "Forever Your Girl" video.
1988
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Abdul poses for a portrait while filming her "Forever Your Girl" video.
1988
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Abdul attends an event for the Make A Wish Foundation.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The singer and dancer attends the 21st annual NAACP Awards.
1989
Michel Linssen via Getty Images
The singer, choreographer and dancer poses for a photo in the Netherlands in 1989.
1989
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Abdul walks the red carpet at the 16th annual American Music Awards.
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 31st annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
The singer attends the "Listen to Me" Beverly Hills premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the National Academy of Popular Music's Songwriters Hall of Fame's 20th Anniversary Celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 6th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.
1989
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
The performer attends the 41st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
1989
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Abdul attends the "Ghostbusters II" premiere in Hollywood.
1990
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 6th annual Academy of Television & Radio Awards at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles.
1990
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 17th annual American Music Awards on Jan. 22 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
1990
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the seventh annual American Cinema Awards on Jan. 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
1990
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
The singer and dancer poses for a photo at the 32nd annual Grammy Awards.
1990
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends Virgin Records Presents Paula Abdul with a Sextuple Platinum Record for "Forever Your Girl" on Feb. 23 at Pazzia Restaurant in West Hollywood.
1990
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Paula Abdul during an event for LA Gear Sportswear in Beverly Hills.
1991
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 17th annual People's Choice Awards on March 11 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.
1991
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
The singer attends American Cinema Awards Foundation's "Donald O'Connor: An American Treasure, a 65th Anniversary Salute" summer gala on Sept. 14 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
1992
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Abdul during the 19th annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Diet Coke 10th Anniversary Salute on July 23 at Two Times Square Building in New York City.
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
The singer attends the NBC television special "Bob Hope: The First 90 Years," a salute to Bob Hope's 90th birthday on May 11 at NBC Studios in Burbank, California.
1994
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Planet Hollywood grand opening celebration on July 24 at the Planet Hollywood at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
1994
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Michael Bolton Foundation and Barry Bonds Family Foundation's first annual "Field of Dreams" Awards on Nov. 6 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
1995
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Planet Hollywood grand opening celebration on Sept. 17 in Hollywood.
1996
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
The singer attends the California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project Los Angeles' 10th annual fashion show and dinner benefit to salute Todd Oldham in Santa Monica.
1996
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the ninth annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on May 11 at Universal Studios.
1998
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 25th annual American Music Awards on Jan. 26 at the Shrine Auditorium.
1999
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the "Cabaret" opening night musical performance on March 3 at the Wilshire Theater in Beverly Hills.
2000
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 10th annual Fire & Ice Ball to benefit Revlon and the UCLA Women's cancer research program on Dec. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
2001
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Cynthia Steffe fashion show at Bryant Park in New York City.
2002
KMazur via Getty Images
Abdul walks the red carpet at the 2002 MTV VMAs.
2002
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
The performer attends the 2002 GQ Men of The Year Awards in New York.
2002
Ray Mickshaw via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 2002 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
2002
SGranitz via Getty Images
Paula Abdul during The 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in California.
2002
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Abdul at the live broadcast of "American Idol" in Los Angeles.
2003
KMazur via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 30th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
2003
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 17th annual Soul Train Music Awards.
2003
Steve Grayson via Getty Images
Abdul arrives for the "American Idol" Season 2 finale in Los Angeles.
2004
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at the 46th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
2004
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
The performer attends an event paying tribute to Magic Johnson.
2004
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
Abdul attends the "American Idol" Season 3 finale in Hollywood.
2004
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 2004 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City.
2005
J. Vespa via Getty Images
Abdul attends Mercedes-Benz spring 2005 Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios in California.
2006
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
The former "American Idol" judge arrives at the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund AMY awards in New York City.
2007
Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at the 9th annual Family Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
2008
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
2008
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
The singer attends Los Angeles Confidential magazine's pre-Oscar luncheon at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood.
2009
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at the Fox winter All-Star party at My House in Los Angeles.
2010
Angela Weiss via Getty Images
The performer attends Perez Hilton's "Carn-Evil" 32nd birthday party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
2010
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Abdul poses backstage at the "American Idol Grand Finale" in 2010 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
2011
Brian To via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 11th annual Lupus LA Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.
2011
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Fox All Star Party 2011 at Gladstone's Malibu in California.
2012
Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
Abdul arrives for the 12th annual Lupus LA Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.
2012
David Livingston via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 14th annual DesignCare event in Malibu.
2012
John Parra via Getty Images
The singer at the spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center in New York City.
2013
Steven Lawton via Getty Images
The singer arrives at the HSN Live Michael Bolton concert at The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
2014
Robert Prezioso via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at the 2014 Logie Awards at Crown Palladium in Melbourne, Australia.
2014
Michael Tran via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at The Dizzy Feet Foundation's 4th annual Celebration of Dance Gala held at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.
2015
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Abdul attends the pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
2015
Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
Abdul attends the 2015 FOX Programming Presentation at Wollman Rink in Central Park.
2015
Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2015 via Getty Images
Abdul attends the AIDS Solidarity Gala at Hofburg Vienna.
2016
Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Qatar Airways Los Angeles Gala at Dolby Theatre on Jan. 12 in Hollywood.
2016
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
Abdul attends the premiere of "High Strung" at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
2017
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The star attends the pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
2018
Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
Abdul attends an event for Kia and Style360 hosted by Rosario Dawson in New York City.
2018
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
The singer and dancer attends WE Day California at The Forum.
2018
Unique Nicole via Getty Images
Abdul attends the Royal Order of Constantine Hosts A Royal Evening In Beverly Hills at the Waldorf Astoria.
2018
David Becker via Getty Images
Abdul poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
2019
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
2019
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Abdul arrives at L.A. Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.
