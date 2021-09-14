Paula Jones Blasts Her Portrayal On 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'

Paula Jones, who sued former president Bill Clinton for sexual harassment and sparked his 1998 impeachment trial, is blasting how she’s portrayed in the new FX series, “American Crime Story: Impeachment.”

Jones is portrayed by Annaleigh Ashford in the drama, but the real Jones says the depiction is not close to reality.

“Most of it was inaccurate. It was almost cartoonish-y,” Jones told “Inside Edition.”

One thing that especially bothered her: The show’s suggestion that she and her husband asked for a movie or TV deal in return for dropping the allegation that Clinton propositioned her and exposed his penis in 1991, when he was governor of Arkansas.

“That is so far from the truth,” she said.

Jones is also bothered that producers didn’t reach out to her before filming the program.

“How can they portray somebody accurately if they don’t even call them?” she asked.

In comparison, Monica Lewinsky, who played by Beanie Feldstein on the show, worked as a producer on the series and offered script notes for scenes depicting real-life events.

Jones sued Clinton in 1994, and her attorneys became aware of Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky while preparing for the case.

Clinton eventually agreed to settle Jones’ lawsuit for $850,000, but she said she didn’t see much.

“My lawyers got all the money, hope they’re happy,” she said.

During the interview, which can be watched below, Jones dismisses the suggestion that she was one of the silent founders of the #MeToo movement.

“I really don’t have anything to do with the #MeToo movement. Actually, they don’t have anything to do with me. I am just out here alone,” she said.