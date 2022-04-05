Paula Patton showed the world how she makes fried chicken, and the internet is fired up about it.

The “Deja Vu” actor, who was formerly married to singer Robin Thicke, has found herself at the center of jokes and memes after uploading a five-minute video tutorial on how to make her mother’s fried chicken.

Paula Patton attends the 2021 Soul Train Awards at the Apollo Theater on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Patton posted the clip in March, but the video resurfaced on Monday after a TikTok user bashed her cooking missteps.

It’s not unheard of for celebrities to use their social media pages to share clips of themselves cooking, like E-40 and Snoop Dogg, but people weren’t loving Patton’s culinary repertoire.

The TikTok user TheTrackQueen dissected a video of Patton cooking fried chicken the way her mother apparently did, and it wasn’t pretty.

TheTrackQueen called Patton out for several cooking cardinal sins, including improperly cleaning the chicken and seasoning it while it was already frying in the oil.

The video didn’t take long to reach viral status because of how outraged people were by Patton’s technique. Here’s what Twitter is saying about her mom’s chicken recipe:

Paul Patton is Wilding for that fried chicken. I definitely know which parent is white. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eCXpHoQazK — 🦁🤎 (@JackBarnez) April 4, 2022

Every ethnicity coming together to stop Paul Patton from frying chicken ever again pic.twitter.com/6UlUDwpaYc — Jesse James Jobin (@ShaoliNSANE) April 5, 2022

Just watched a video of Paula Patton frying chicken pic.twitter.com/YcS8kEz4XR — Shaquille Sunflower (@shaq_sunflower7) April 3, 2022

Me tryna stomach this food down thinking I got a chance wit Paula Patton pic.twitter.com/KOkZJ4cMP7 — The EMPORER KING CHAMP 🤙🏾 (@Moneybagshawty_) April 4, 2022

When you show your granny that video of Paula Patton frying chicken pic.twitter.com/dZwG4TspOQ — CURE (@CureHipHop) April 4, 2022

When Paula Patton offers a wing. pic.twitter.com/xsq9MBbWdW — Gimmie my money Old Lady Punk!!! (@classy_cutie03) April 4, 2022

Paula Patton mom had her eating "fried chicken" like they did on Atlanta season 3 episode.😂 pic.twitter.com/AArTQdiOif — Phillip Blalock (@PMB_M24) April 4, 2022

Paula Patton seasoned the chicken while it was in the grease pic.twitter.com/28swB2FWB7 — Streets 🦈 (@Mike_Streets) April 4, 2022

Me clicking on Paula Patton thinking it couldn't be that bad...and then it was... pic.twitter.com/ddf2Z7291U — Jamille (@Jamille_H) April 4, 2022

Paula Patton’s mom knowing she tried everything and that fried chicken recipe to get rid of Robin Thicke… pic.twitter.com/XGbuHoEpy1 — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) April 4, 2022