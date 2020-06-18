CBS Reporter Paula Reid Asks Trump Question All Journalists Should Ask

CBS News reporter Paula Reid asked President Donald Trump a hard question on Thursday, one that more journalists should ask him.

At the end of a roundtable discussion with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, Reid tried to get the president to answer one more very pertinent question: “Why do you keep hiring people that you believe are wackos and liars?”

Why do you keep hiring people you say are wackos or liars? - @PaulaReidCBS to President Trump just now during his meeting with governors on small business reopening.



The President did not answer Paula’s Q. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) June 18, 2020

Here’s a clip of how the question was asked.

A sour-looking Trump ignored a shouted question from a reporter about "why do you keep hiring people that you believe are wackos and liars?" as the event ended pic.twitter.com/oypjPJDfpU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2020

The question was, of course, a reference to Trump’s attacks on former national security advisor John Bolton, whom he called a “wacko,” a “dope,” “incompetent” and a “disgruntled boring fool,” among other epithets. Trump was reacting to unflattering disclosures in Bolton’s upcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

But it’s not like it’s a new story with the president, who previously claimed he would hire “the best people” in his administration, only to insult his former staffers after they leave.

Reid asked another pertinent question: If the White House had Bolton’s book for six months prior to publication, why didn’t he try to block publication sooner?

“Mr. President, the White House had John Bolton’s book for six months – why didn’t you try to block it sooner?” He did not answer why they waited until last night to request a restraining order, when book (and allegedly classified info) was already in the hands of many reporters. pic.twitter.com/9ALiUh0xhO — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) June 18, 2020

The president ignored Reid’s questions and left without answering them.

But there were many others who appreciated her dedication to the truth.

It’s about time someone asked him that question. https://t.co/HMEfY2Aw7M — Carp (@robcarpenter81) June 18, 2020

That is the million-dollar question. Was Trump a terrible leader when he hired the people he now calls wackos and liars or is he a terrible leader for turning on them when they leave his employ. Either way, Trump cannot lead. He's a failure! — Ashley Perry (@AshleyPerry2020) June 18, 2020

Well, in fairness, the people he hires are wackos and liars... — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 18, 2020

Sometimes I daydream about Trump being tied down to a chair and forced to answer fantastic questions like this one, without being allowed to spin or change the subject. — Supercords (@Supercords) June 18, 2020

This isn’t the first time Reid has forced Trump to face tough truths he didn’t want to respond to.

In November 2018, Reid famously fact-checked the president to his face when he tried to claim untruthfully that his administration had the same policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border as did former President Barack Obama.

The president also walked away from that comment without responding.