CBS Reporter Paula Reid Asks Trump Question All Journalists Should Ask

CBS News reporter Paula Reid asked President Donald Trump a hard question on Thursday, one that more journalists should ask him.
At the end of a roundtable discussion with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, Reid tried to get the president to answer one more very pertinent question: “Why do you keep hiring people that you believe are wackos and liars?”
Here’s a clip of how the question was asked.
The question was, of course, a reference to Trump’s attacks on former national security advisor John Bolton, whom he called a “wacko,” a “dope,” “incompetent” and a “disgruntled boring fool,” among other epithets. Trump was reacting to unflattering disclosures in Bolton’s upcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened.”
But it’s not like it’s a new story with the president, who previously claimed he would hire “the best people” in his administration, only to insult his former staffers after they leave.
Reid asked another pertinent question: If the White House had Bolton’s book for six months prior to publication, why didn’t he try to block publication sooner?
The president ignored Reid’s questions and left without answering them.
But there were many others who appreciated her dedication to the truth.
This isn’t the first time Reid has forced Trump to face tough truths he didn’t want to respond to.
In November 2018, Reid famously fact-checked the president to his face when he tried to claim untruthfully that his administration had the same policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border as did former President Barack Obama.
The president also walked away from that comment without responding.