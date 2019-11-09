Paulina Porzikova Responds To Reports That Ric Ocasek Cut Her Out Of His Will

Paulina Porizkova, the supermodel wife of late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, is now responding to reports that he cut her out of his will in retaliation for their separation.

“I’ve known about the will since the day after Ric passed,” she said in an Instagram post Saturday. “All you have heard from me since- is inspite (sic) of that.”

The caption, hashtagged ”#loveneverdies,” sits below an evidently dated photo of Porizkova and Ocasek riding bikes alongside their two children, Oliver and Jonathan.

On Friday, Page Six reported that in the document, the singer states, “I have made no provision for my wife ... as we are in the process of divorcing,” adding, “Even if I should die before our divorce is final ... Paulina is not entitled to any elective share ... because she has abandoned me.”

Ocasek died in September of a heart attack at age 75 at his Manhattan townhouse. Porizkova, 54, said in a statement that he had been recovering from surgery, and she was the one who found him unresponsive when bringing him his coffee one morning.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office determined the episode of cardiac arrest was brought about by heart disease.

Ocasek, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer whose band emerged as an icon of the new wave scene, met Porizkova in 1984 on the set of the music video for “Drive,” one of the group’s hits. After 28 years of marriage, the couple separated in May 2018, though Porizkova has said that they were still living together and using the same car.

In October, Porizkova shared a glowing tribute to Ocasek on Instagram, calling his death “the end of my world as I knew it.”

“His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world,” she wrote. “I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life.”