Pauly Shore Reacts To 'Encino Man' Co-Stars Winning Oscars And Jimmy Kimmel's Mocking

The comedian had a serious message for people on Twitter after watching his long-ago castmates reach a pinnacle of show business success.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Comedian Pauly Shore kept his sense of humor on Twitter Monday in the face of a thorough mocking by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel. (Check out the video and post below.)

At the beginning of Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, Kimmel noted that two actors from the 1992 comedy “Encino Man” — Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan — were nominated for Oscars.

“What an incredible night this must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore,” Kimmel joked of the comic who also starred in the movie. “Maybe it’s time to reboot “Bio-Dome,” the host cracked.

That was a 1996 Shore outing deemed “one of the worst movies ever made” by at least one outlet.

Fraser (“The Whale”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) would go on to win Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at Sunday’s show.

But no bitterness from Shore. He even offered a message of hope for anyone reading his post.

“I don’t know if you guys saw the The Academy Awards last night, but Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it,” Shore wrote on Twitter Monday.

“But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars!”

“Never quit on your dreams,” Shore added.

Here’s Shore, left, with Fraser and Sean Astin in “Encino Man,” about high school outcasts who bring a frozen caveman back to life.

Archive Photos via Getty Images

Here’s Fraser, center, celebrating Oscar wins with Quan, left, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
