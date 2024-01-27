Pauly Shore Sued For Alleged Assault At LA Comedy Club

Pauly Shore is being sued over an alleged 2022 assault at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.
Sean Kehoe and his daughter Kirra Lyn Potts alleged Thursday in a filing at Los Angeles County Superior Court, which was obtained by multiple outlets, that security staff at the club “violently grabbed and attacked” Kehoe on Nov. 30, 2022, as Shore “encouraged” them.
The lawsuit claimed Kehoe sustained “severe injuries” during the incident, and that both plaintiffs suffered “mental and emotional distress” as a result.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit accused both Shore and The Comedy Store of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as negligence in the hiring and training of employees. The plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation for their medical bills and loss of earnings.
Shore, whose late mother Mitzi Shore founded the renowned hangout, has long distanced himself from the club, and reportedly no longer has a role in running it.
Representatives for Shore and for The Comedy Store did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The suit arrives months after Shore agreed to portray Richard Simmons in a biopic, after fans pointed out his resemblance to the fitness guru.
The “Bio-Dome” (1996) star confirmed last week that this was now in the works, only for Simmons himself to share his disapproval. Shore later claimed Simmons had given him his blessing, after all.