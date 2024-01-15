What's Hot

Australian Open Player's Outburst Makes Ball Girl Cower In Fear

Pavel Kotov of Russia smashed a ball out of anger and scared the heck out of a nearby attendant.
Pavel Kotov ought to be more careful when he vents.

The Russian player smashed a ball against a back fence out of frustration at the Australian Open Sunday, making a nearby ball girl take cover for fear that the projectile was coming at her.

The ball missed the attendant by a fair amount, and she quickly collected herself and resumed her position during Kotov’s five-set victory over Arthur Rinderknech. But some fans who viewed a clip of the moment, as shared by Nine’s Wide World of Sports, weren’t so forgiving.

They called for Moscow native Kotov ― 6-foot-3, nearly 200 pounds and ranked 65th in the world ― to be disqualified from the Grand Slam tournament.

Kotov would have been ejected had he actually hit the staffer, Tennis365.com noted.

A then top-seeded Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball into the throat of a lines judge in a fit of disgust.

Kotov will face Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the second round.

