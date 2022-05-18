Buffalo, New York, shooting suspect Payton Gendron displayed his inhumanity toward animals before his alleged racist attack on supermarket shoppers.

Gendron, accused of killing 10 people at a store he targeted because it served a Black neighborhood, wrote in March that he stabbed and beheaded a feral cat, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

In a diary-like entry that apparently originated on the messaging platform Discord, Gendron said he spotted the stray attacking his family’s cat in the garage and repeatedly stabbed the animal. He wrote that he bashed its skull against concrete and chopped off its head with a hatchet. He shared a photo of the body, decapitated and bloodied.

“I called my mom and she gave me a box and I dug a shallow grave in the backyard,” he wrote on March 25, per the newspaper. “Honestly right now I don’t feel anything about killing that cat. I thought I would be in pain but I literally just feel blank.”

Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court May 14, 2022. via Associated Press

The New York Post provided other grisly details of Gendron’s entry, in which he recalled swinging the cat by its tail for greater force against the hard surface, and requiring 20 swings of his hatchet to sever its head. He also posted a photo his own blood-spattered face afterward.

Gendron, a self-professed white supremacist, has pleaded not guilty to murder. He expressed anxiety in other journal entries that his parents would discover his mass shooting plot.