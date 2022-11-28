The white gunman who killed 10 people in May in a racially targeted attack on a supermarket in a largely Black neighborhood pleaded guilty to murder and hate crime charges Monday.

Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Gendron still faces a heap of federal charges, with some of them carrying the death penalty.

Months before the shooting, police say, Gendron wrote a racist manifesto detailing his plot to kill Black people at the store, and included a diagram of the market and the clothes and weapons he would wear and use.

Gendron also wrote that he selected his target because the neighborhood was the most highly concentrated area of Black people closest to him, and the Tops store was a place residents in the community frequented often.

Gendron reportedly livestreamed the shooting on the internet and was wearing a tactical-style helmet, camouflage clothing, body armor and a GoPro video camera. Gendron used a loaded Bushmaster XM-15 .223-caliber rifle and multiple loaded magazines.

Authorities said Gendron’s motive was to prevent Black people from replacing whites and eliminating the white race. He also sought to inspire others to commit the same attack, they said.