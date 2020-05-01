The Peanut Butter Bread Recipes Everyone's Searching For

But a simple quickbread recipe has been making its way to the top of search engines: peanut butter bread.

According to Delish, the recipe first gained popularity in a YouTube video from Glen & Friends Cooking in the summer of 2019, wherein the hosts baked a recipe for peanut butter bread from a 1932 edition of the cookbook “Five Roses: A Guide to Good Cooking.” And from there, it skyrocketed to viral level on the Reddit community r/Old_Recipes.

The original recipe is super simple, requiring about an hour of your time and including ingredients you likely already have in your pantry. And since it’s a quickbread, it doesn’t require the yeast that’s been difficult for so many of us to find during COVID-19.

For proof of how the recipe has been trending, just look at the hashtag #peanutbutterbread on Instagram for a look at home bakers’ latest creations:

Instagram/HuffPost