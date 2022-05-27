Pebbles The Toy Fox Terrier Fetches 'Oldest Living Dog' Title In Tiny Canine Showdown

When it comes to being old, there’s a new top dog.

A toy fox terrier named Pebbles has been pronounced the new Guinness world record holder for oldest living dog, just weeks after a Chihuahua named TobyKeith had been awarded with the title.

Pebbles, who resides in Taylor, South Carolina, is 22. When Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, learned that TobyKeith had fetched the distinction at a mere 21 years old, they knew Guinness was barking up the wrong tree.

Pebbles the toy fox terrier, left, and TobyKeith the Chihuahua. Guinness World Records and Gisela Shore

The couple contacted Guinness, which was able to confirm Pebbles’ ripe old age, the organization said in a statement. The aged pet, who the couple called the “beacon of our lives,” was born on March 28, 2000.

Every dog has her day. Today is Pebbles'. Guinness World Records

The average life expectancy for a toy fox terrier is 13 to 15 years, and for a Chihuahua it’s 14 to 16 years, according to the American Kennel Club

Neither of the distinguished dogs are anywhere close to the record for oldest dog ever. That dog was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and 5 months.

Somewhat ironically for a dog whose claim to fame is unseating TobyKeith, Pebbles enjoys listening to country music, Julie Gregory told Guinness. But the real key to canine long life isn’t heartland melodies ― it’s devoted love and care, Gregory said.