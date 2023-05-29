Pedro Pascal Stuns Kieran Culkin With Story About Selfies, Fans And An Infection

Pedro Pascal won’t be posing for selfies like this anymore.

The Chile-born actor has revealed how he actually used to let fans recreate the literal eye-popping death of his “Game of Thrones” character Oberyn Martell ― at the hands of Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane ― by allowing them to stick their thumbs onto his eyes for pictures.

Well, that was until he got an eye infection.

Pascal remembered his misguided yet “earnest” response to fans’ requests during the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actors Roundtable.

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin couldn’t quite believe it.

“Well, that’s a lot of trust,” he responded. “Hence the glasses, right? Protection.”