Pedro Pascal Got Bleeped At The Emmys — And It Involved Kieran Culkin

Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin playfully beefing is the energy we didn’t know we needed in 2024.
While presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 75th Emmy Awards, the “The Last of Us” star offered up an unexpected (and quite unserious) reason about why he’s been sporting a sling.
And no, it wasn’t the “fall” explanation he previously gave reporters at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
“A lot of people have been asking about my arm,” Pascal said on Monday while sporting the sling he’s been spotted wearing for weeks. “It’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me.”
The clapback was the perfect payback considering Culkin poked fun at the “Mandalorian” actor at the 81st Golden Globes ceremony.
After the “Succession” star beat out Pascal for the Best Actor in a TV Drama at the Jan. 7 awards show, Culkin vehemently told Pascal to “suck it.”
“This is a nice moment for me,” Culkin said at the time after hitting the stage to accept his award. “Thanks to ‘Succession,’ I have been [in this room] a couple of times. It’s nice, but I accepted I was never going to be on the stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro! Sorry. Mine!”
Just like the Emmys audience crowd, fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t stop laughing over the cheeky moment.
Pascal earned three nominations at Monday night’s Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Narrator.
