'Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Morphs Into Emotional Argument For Immigration On 'SNL'

“They were so brave," the actor said of his parents who fled the brutal Pinochet regime in Chile. "Without them I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country."
Pedro Pascal on "Saturday Night Live."
Hit new series “Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal joked in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue about looking like a creep while Face-timing with a 6-year-old fan of his character in “The Mandalorian” — at the request of the boy’s dad.

Of course he has “no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show,” Pascal explained.

So the dad’s like: ”‘JustJ do the Mando voice,’ but the Mando voice is like a bedroom voice. Without the mask, it just sounds porny,” he added. “So, people walking by on the street just see me whispering to a 6-year-old kid: ‘I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold.’”

Then Pascal, born in Chile, slipped into a quick summary of his life that became suddenly emotionally powerful as he spoke about moving to the U.S. when his parents escaped the repressive Pinochet regime with his sister and him when he was just nine months old.

“They were so brave, and without them I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country,” he said, his voice breaking. “And I certainly wouldn’t be standing with you all here tonight.”

Many of his relatives are still in Chile, and they love giving out his phone number, Pascal quipped.

He issued a heartfelt message to them, then translated: “I love you, I miss you — and stop giving out my phone number.”

Check it out below:

