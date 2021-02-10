Pedro Pascal Sends Love To Sister Coming Out As Transgender

Pedro Pascal, aka “The Mandalorian,” knows this is the way.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor sent love to his sister Lux Pascal, 28, who came out as a transgender in Chilean magazine, Ya.

The “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones” star shared the cover of the magazine on Instagram, along with a message of support, writing, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux.”

Translated from Spanish, it reads, “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”

The actor began trending on Twitter, with fans praising his support for his sister, which in turn has brought even more attention to Lux’s story.

Translated some quotes from her cover story in the below, where she talks about how supportive her family and her brother have been. Huge love to @PedroPascal1 and the gorgeous Lux ♥️https://t.co/DDjHfna9IA — Ale Russian (@_alerussian_) February 9, 2021

Lux, who previously identified as nonbinary before coming out as a trans woman, reportedly revealed in the magazine that she started receiving hormone treatment in July, and she’s now studying acting at Juilliard in New York City.

The magazine shared a number of Lux’s quotes on Instagram. In a translation from Spanish, Lux reflected on her family’s support, saying, “For everyone in my family my transition has been something very natural. Almost something they expected to happen. ”

On her brother, Lux said, “He has been an important part of this. He is also an artist and has been a guide. He was one of the first to give me the things that formed my identity.”

When Lux came out to him over FaceTime, Pascal showed support immediately, according to People, saying, “Perfect, this is incredible.”

The news perhaps adds even more context around an incident last year where “Mandalorian” actor Gina Carano appeared to mock Twitter users listing their pronouns. Carano later said Pascal had talked to her and explained the meaning behind it.

See more quotes from Ya below: