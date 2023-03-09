Pedro Pascal Wrote Bella Ramsey Adorable Note About Getting Their Big Breaks Together

Sorry, Pedro Pascal, but this is going to do nothing but amp up your “daddy” image.

Bella Ramsey, Pascal’s co-star in “The Last of Us,” shared a very cute note that Pascal wrote when filming for their HBO hit wrapped.

Ramsey shared the note with USA Today in October, but it has recently regained steam online after a TikTok user shared it on the platform, where it garnered over 2 million views.

Ramsey mentioned the note to USA Today while talking about how filming “The Last of Us” has been “such a big part of my life.”

“I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years,” Ramsey told the newspaper. “Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, ‘How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.’ I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time.”

Pascal and Ramsey in a moving scene in Episode 8 of “The Last of Us.” Liane Hentscher/HBO

TikTok users loved the note.

“My eyes are sweating profusely,” one Tiktok user commented.

“They’re so joel and ellie i’m SICK,” another commented.

In the series, Pascal plays Joel, a man hardened by an apocalypse who is tasked with taking a wisecracking 14-year-old he just met named Ellie (Ramsey) to the other side of the country in the hopes of finding the cure for a fungal disease that turns humans into succulent-headed zombies.

During their turbulent travels, the two develop a father-daughter type bond.

Pascal and Ramsey hug on the red carpet in January. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Ramsey and Pascal have spoken openly and often about how their real-life relationship is similar to that of Joel and Ellie’s.

In February, Ramsey, who is nonbinary, told GQ that Pascal was “super supportive” of how she identified. Ramsey told the magazine that the two often had conversations around gender and sexuality while working together.

“And they weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other,” she said.

More recently, HBO shared a video in which the co-stars spoke lovingly about each other.

“Bella Ramsey plays Ellie,” Pascal says in the video. “I call her Bellie, and she’s my blessing.”

“Our relationship’s definitely developed the same as Joel and Ellie’s relationship has … we’re good buddies,” Ramsey says in the same video.

“It was just a match made in heaven,” Pascal adds. “And I love her.”

And although most comments on TikTok were overwhelmingly positive, some took offense with Pascal’s implication in the note that he, at age 47, is old.

“Pedro thinking hes already late in life is making me want to walk in to atlantic ocean,” one of the users said.

“Tell Pedro that 47 is not that old 😂,” another said.

Despite opinions about age, there’s no arguing that Pascal has been working as a professional actor for quite a while. His IMDb page lists credits starting in the ’90s — which, yes, include his brief but memorable stint on a 1999 episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Pascal has only been a recognizable name since 2014 when he scored roles in “Game of Thrones” and 2015’s “Narcos.” He upped the ante in 2019 with a starring role in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian.” But it could be argued that his role in “The Last of Us” has propelled Pascal to household-name status.

