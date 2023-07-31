Paul Reubens, Known For Pee-wee Herman Character, Dead At 70

Paul Reubens, who rose to fame playing the beloved character Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, social media accounts tied to the actor announced Monday.
Reubens “bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” the account said. He was 70 years old.
“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
HuffPost has reached out to Reubens’ agent and publicist.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.