Peggy Lipton, a one-time model who rocketed to stardom in the 1960s hit “The Mod Squad” and later became the muse of David Lynch’s cult TV series “Twin Peaks,” has died.
She was 72. Her death from cancer was announced Saturday by Kidada and Rashida Jones (of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”), her daughters with former husband, music producer Quincy Jones.
“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” her daughters said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”
The cool blonde with attitude made it big when she was just 21 in 1968 playing Julie Barnes, one of a crew of three undercover counterculture cops (with Michael Cole and Clarence Williams III) on the popular ABC series “The Mod Squad.”
After a singing career and years focusing on being a mom to her daughters, she returned to TV for another hit, playing Norma Jennings on “Twin Peaks.”
She talked of her first cancer diagnosis in her 2005 memoir “Breathing Out,” in which she also delved into her struggles with fame and the racism she encountered during her 17-year marriage to Jones.
