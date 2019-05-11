Peggy Lipton, a one-time model who rocketed to stardom in the 1960s hit “The Mod Squad” and later became the muse of David Lynch’s cult TV series “Twin Peaks,” has died.

She was 72. Her death from cancer was announced Saturday by Kidada and Rashida Jones (of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”), her daughters with former husband, music producer Quincy Jones.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” her daughters said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

The cool blonde with attitude made it big when she was just 21 in 1968 playing Julie Barnes, one of a crew of three undercover counterculture cops (with Michael Cole and Clarence Williams III) on the popular ABC series “The Mod Squad.”

After a singing career and years focusing on being a mom to her daughters, she returned to TV for another hit, playing Norma Jennings on “Twin Peaks.”

She talked of her first cancer diagnosis in her 2005 memoir “Breathing Out,” in which she also delved into her struggles with fame and the racism she encountered during her 17-year marriage to Jones.

Fans on Twitter poured out their hearts.

I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as...perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip💔 https://t.co/RfQd0CqJG3 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 12, 2019

Rest in Peace Peggy Lipton (August 30, 1946 - May 11, 2019), American television and film actress, singer, and former model. Well known as Julie Barnes in The Mod Squad and Norma Jennings in Twin Peaks. pic.twitter.com/pKXviRXZFB — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) May 12, 2019

When I think of Peggy Lipton, I remember Julie Barnes from Mod Squad pic.twitter.com/SYPhFkqiAi — All Around The World For The Funk (@KatherineEliza) May 12, 2019

Peggy Lipton was brilliant on Twin Peaks as Norma Jennings. This, her final scene from The Return, is one of the greatest moments of whole series. RIPhttps://t.co/xhPwSTLO4r — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) May 12, 2019

Sad about Peggy Lipton. I'm so glad she appeared in Twin Peaks: The Return. Always loved that Lynch cast her based on her super popular 1970s series Mod Squad. She had a quality perfect for that era but also a timeless grace and beauty. https://t.co/AKjr1XAILc — Peg Aloi (@themediawitch) May 12, 2019

“Norma, I’ll see you in my dreeeams.” RIP Peggy Lipton pic.twitter.com/j5c6Y5bij0 — Austin Vesely (@AustinVesely) May 12, 2019

We're sad to hear of the death of #PeggyLipton (1946–2019)



She became an icon at age 22 on THE MOD SQUAD, a role that earned her 4 Emmy noms. She returned to the spotlight in 1990 on #TwinPeaks + recreated her role in the 2017 revival.https://t.co/MM3tKvPPuI #RIPPeggyLipton pic.twitter.com/WvmGHnX9p4 — getTV (@gettv) May 12, 2019

Farewell to an eternally mod & enduringly beautiful soul, #PeggyLipton. pic.twitter.com/1szepuyn0z — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) May 12, 2019

Norma got several happy endings in a show without many to offer.



No one deserved it more.



Peggy Lipton was the light in Twin Peaks. She was a lantern always on, whenever things got too dark.



Not many actors could make good and kind into something fascinating. She did. — Adam Sass (@TheAdamSass) May 12, 2019

I know I wanted to be her on The Mod Squad growing up... RIP #PeggyLipton https://t.co/E05jmY5KRN — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) May 12, 2019