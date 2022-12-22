What's Hot

John Mayer Reveals Who 'Your Body Is A Wonderland' Was Really About

Rep. Suzan DelBene Is House Democrats' New No-Drama Campaign Chief

WHO 'Very Concerned' About Reports Of Severe COVID In China

Zelenskyy Visits White House In First Post-Invasion Trip

Brittney Griner Urges Supporters To Write Letters To Paul Whelan

Lionel Messi Just Usurped An Egg For Most-Liked Instagram Post Of All Time

Bahamas Hands Over FTX Founder To The U.S. To Face Charges

Sen. Ron Johnson Puts GOP Leaders On Blast Over Spending Bill Support

Cecily Strong Shares Emotional Note About 'Impossible' Decision To Leave 'SNL'

DC Police Officers Found Guilty In Young Black Man's 2020 Death

Kate Hudson Says She Fought For Matthew McConaughey To Be Cast In This Major Movie

Israel's Netanyahu Says He Has Formed New Government

Sports
Brazilworld cuppele

Pelé Cancer Worsens As Soccer Great Endures 'Kidney And Cardiac Dysfunctions'

The Brazilian sports legend is now under "elevated care" as his cancer advances.
AP

SAO PAULO — Pelé’s health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday that Pelé’s cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.”

A fan displays a sign in support of Pelé at a Brazilian fan party during the recent World Cup.
A fan displays a sign in support of Pelé at a Brazilian fan party during the recent World Cup.
via Associated Press

The hospital did not mention any signs of the three-time World Cup winner’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pelé, is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.

Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pelé will stay in the hospital during Christmas.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.”

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pelé’s chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pelé’s family denied that report. The Associated Press could not confirm the newspaper’s information.

Pelé led Brazil to victory the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

Several tributes and get-well soon wishes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community