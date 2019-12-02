WEIRD NEWS

People Are Very Concerned For The Woman In Peloton's Christmas Ad

"The only way to enjoy that Peloton ad is to think of it as the first minute of an episode of Black Mirror," one Twitter user wrote.

At a time where the nation is best characterized as divided, Americans have finally united on one front: hating on the Peloton Christmas ad.

The ad ― which the exercise equipment company released on YouTube on Nov. 21 and has since aired on TV ― shows a fictional woman’s yearlong selfie diary after her partner gifted her a Peloton Bike.

The 30-second clip chronicles the already-slim woman’s wellness journey, which includes 6 a.m. wake-ups and working out five days in a row, and concludes with a shot of her on the couch with her partner at the end of the year, watching the selfie diary together on a TV. The entire ad is set to the uplifting tune of Tal Bachman’s 1999 hit “She’s So High.”

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” the selfie-version of the woman says on TV as the seated couple watch. “Thank you.”

Viewers felt that the woman’s diary kind of looked like a cry for help or an excerpt from a dystopian film.

Others felt that the fictional Peloton husband seemed a little controlling.

This parody sums up the sentiment pretty well.

Peloton’s marketing has previously been mocked for being a tad unrealistic, which is unsurprising, given the product’s price tag. (A Peloton Bike will set you back around $2,245).

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

At least the commercial brought people together during the festive season?

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Christmas Advertising Gift Guides Peloton
CONVERSATIONS