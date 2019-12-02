People Are Very Concerned For The Woman In Peloton's Christmas Ad

At a time where the nation is best characterized as divided, Americans have finally united on one front: hating on the Peloton Christmas ad.

The ad ― which the exercise equipment company released on YouTube on Nov. 21 and has since aired on TV ― shows a fictional woman’s yearlong selfie diary after her partner gifted her a Peloton Bike.

The 30-second clip chronicles the already-slim woman’s wellness journey, which includes 6 a.m. wake-ups and working out five days in a row, and concludes with a shot of her on the couch with her partner at the end of the year, watching the selfie diary together on a TV. The entire ad is set to the uplifting tune of Tal Bachman’s 1999 hit “She’s So High.”

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” the selfie-version of the woman says on TV as the seated couple watch. “Thank you.”

Viewers felt that the woman’s diary kind of looked like a cry for help or an excerpt from a dystopian film.

Look I don’t want to be “The Peloton Ad Guy” anymore but the newest commercial about the vlogging 116 lb woman’s YEARLONG fitness journey to becoming a 112 lb woman who says “I didn’t realize how much this would change me” is just ri-god-damn-diculous. Come on. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 25, 2019

The only way to enjoy that Peloton ad is to think of it as the first minute of an episode of Black Mirror — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 2, 2019

Fun Fact: peloton is Latin for “the bad place” — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 2, 2019

Thank you for not giving up on me honey. I know I have a lot of work to do...I promise I’m going to fix this. You’re the best husband ever. pic.twitter.com/VJsrxVxZak — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2019

Others felt that the fictional Peloton husband seemed a little controlling.

Nothing says “maybe you should lose a few pounds” like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton pic.twitter.com/E2M9gFdD5A — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 2, 2019

I'd say the only good time to give your wife a Peloton as a gift is if she specifically asks for one. — NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) December 2, 2019

So sweet. My husband was inspired by the Peloton ad to get me a pair of pants in a child’s medium and a handwritten note that says “Don’t fucking touch me till you can fit into these” — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 2, 2019

My fave commercial right now is that one where a guy buys his already perfectly fit wife a Peloton for Christmas and she gets revenge by making him watch a compilation video of her using it for a year — Adam Tod Brown (@adamtodbrown) November 30, 2019

That Peloton commercial would be better if at the end you found out she used it to train hard everyday so that the following year, she could beat the shit out of her husband for buying her an exercise bike for Christmas. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) December 2, 2019

This parody sums up the sentiment pretty well.

when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas ........ pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) December 2, 2019

Peloton’s marketing has previously been mocked for being a tad unrealistic, which is unsurprising, given the product’s price tag. (A Peloton Bike will set you back around $2,245).

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Love putting my Peloton bike in the most striking area of my ultra-modern $3 million house — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 28, 2019

I had my carpenter build a $9,000 finished wood riser for my Peloton bike in my glass-enclosed zen garden/home gym pic.twitter.com/VJSOjctYtO — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 28, 2019

I put my Peloton bike in the center of the panoramic living room window in my New York penthouse pic.twitter.com/ol0B3Kavif — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 28, 2019

People who are not Peloton target customers sure hate that Peloton ad. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 2, 2019

At least the commercial brought people together during the festive season?

We all need to treasure the things that bring us together as a nation, as a people. Collectively hating on this Peloton ad is that thing. pic.twitter.com/UQtUU4CCQt — Renee Klahr (@reneeklahr) December 2, 2019