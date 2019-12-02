People Are Very Concerned For The Woman In Peloton's Christmas Ad

At a time where the nation is best characterized as divided, Americans have finally united on one front: hating on the Peloton Christmas ad.
The ad ― which the exercise equipment company released on YouTube on Nov. 21 and has since aired on TV ― shows a fictional woman’s yearlong selfie diary after her partner gifted her a Peloton Bike.
The 30-second clip chronicles the already-slim woman’s wellness journey, which includes 6 a.m. wake-ups and working out five days in a row, and concludes with a shot of her on the couch with her partner at the end of the year, watching the selfie diary together on a TV. The entire ad is set to the uplifting tune of Tal Bachman’s 1999 hit “She’s So High.”
“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” the selfie-version of the woman says on TV as the seated couple watch. “Thank you.”
Viewers felt that the woman’s diary kind of looked like a cry for help or an excerpt from a dystopian film.
Others felt that the fictional Peloton husband seemed a little controlling.
This parody sums up the sentiment pretty well.
Peloton’s marketing has previously been mocked for being a tad unrealistic, which is unsurprising, given the product’s price tag. (A Peloton Bike will set you back around $2,245).
Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At least the commercial brought people together during the festive season?