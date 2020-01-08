HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon The Oprah-approved exercise bike that's now on sale.

You might have been weirded out by the now-infamous Peloton commercial that features a man giving his wife a Peloton bike for the holidays.

We don’t have time to unpack everything that was wrong with that Peloton ad. (Our colleague Josephine Harvey did that here.) But if you can’t justify joining the #onepeloton movement to keep your “new year, new healthier you” resolution alive, we have good news.

We just spotted an exercise bike that’s not from Peloton on a huge markdown on Amazon. That’s good news for Peloton haters.

The Flywheel Home Bike is on sale for today, Jan. 8, only at Amazon. Originally $1,699, the bike is on sale right now for $999 and includes a free two-month subscription for cycling and off-bike workouts. The bike plus a tablet and two-month subscription is usually $1,999, but it’s currently on sale for $1,299.

But this bike will have you following your resolution at your own pace, from the comfort of home.

Plus, it was one of Oprah’s favorite tech things for 2019.

If you’re not feeling going to work out at a studio, the bike includes the first two months of a subscription service that lets you stream thousands of live and recorded workouts on an Apple or Android device. You can even cast a video to your Apple TV or Chromecast.

If you opt for the tablet option, the tablet is built into the bike already for you to stream from. A monthly subscription after the first two months is $39 a month.

The bike features performance metrics, like a pacer to beat your average scores during a ride and progress tracking to set goals and personal bests. You’ll need Look Delta-compatible cycling shoes for this bike as well.

Amazon The Flywheel Home Bike in action: The deal includes a free two-month subscription to cycling and strength workouts.

And you won’t feel antsy while sitting on the bike: It has multiple seat and handlebar settings to make sure you’ve got the perfect fit while riding. The bike also has dual water bottle holders and weighted bars.

If you’re wondering about how to assemble the bike, Amazon’s running a promotion where expert exercise bike assembly is free. Usually, expert assembly is $89.

Keep in mind, too, that the bike requires a signature when it’s delivered.