Nancy Pelosi Demands Andrew Cuomo Resign, Despite 40-Year Family Friendship

Cuomo denied the allegations later on Tuesday, telling reporters he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign in the wake of the New York attorney general’s findings. Prominent New York Democrats including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) released statements urging Cuomo to step down. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said it’s “beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office.”

Democratic members of the New York State Assembly held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of impeachment after Cuomo held a bizarre press briefing in which he did not announce his resignation and insisted that the investigation’s findings were biased.

“Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor,” New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

New York state Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, an outspoken critic of Cuomo’s, said she has already drafted articles of impeachment.