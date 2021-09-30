Nancy Pelosi Projects Confidence Ahead Of Uncertain Infrastructure Vote

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate worked together to pass the infrastructure bill earlier this summer, but Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, said they would only enact the legislation if it passed with the much broader social spending bill that Democrats believe could define their legacy for generations. They intend to pass the bigger bill using the special budget reconciliation process that would let them bypass the GOP in the Senate — but given their tiny majorities in both chambers, Democratic leadership needs almost every Democrat on board in order to succeed. The standalone infrastructure bill has been waiting on a House vote since early August.

When a reporter asked if Thursday’s vote would be delayed if it appeared the bill lacked support, Pelosi sidestepped the question. She had noted Wednesday that she had the power to delay the vote if she wanted.