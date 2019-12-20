Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of The Union Address In February

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump on Friday to deliver a State of the Union address in February.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives,” the California Democrat wrote.

Her invitation comes two days after the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and and obstruction of Congress.

You can read the full letter below.

NEWS: @SpeakerPelosi has invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. https://t.co/y1mScQSuyg pic.twitter.com/graf3ayhHQ — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) December 20, 2019

It’s possible that Trump’s address will coincide with his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, but that timing is still undecided.

If he accepts her proposed date, the speech will also be the same week as the Iowa caucuses, a Democratic presidential debate and the sentencing of Roger Stone, the longtime Trump confidant convicted of tampering with a witness and lying to Congress.

Last year’s State of the Union address came amid high tensions between Pelosi and Trump, who decided to postpone the speech until the partial government shutdown ended.