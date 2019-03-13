Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Bail Out Republicans On Emergency Disapproval Vote

“It would certainly be an improvement,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who remains publicly undecided on the vote, told HuffPost on Tuesday.

The White House has yet to endorse the proposal, however. Several GOP senators who expressed concern about the declaration on constitutional grounds met privately with Vice President Mike Pence about the matter on Tuesday, including Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

But even a pledge from Trump to back changes to the National Emergencies Act may not be enough to avert an embarrassing defeat in the Senate, thanks in part to members of his own party, according to Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.).

“I’d be really surprised on an outright vote that there would be votes to defeat [the disapproval resolution], but I think it might change a number of votes,” said Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.

He added, “Obviously, the numbers ― the math matters here.”

And without House Democrats on board to make revisions to the law, skittish GOP senators would essentially be voting for a symbolic measure allowing them to say they support Trump on border security and also reining in the executive — just not this time.